I Tried the Viral LED Face Mask That Delivers Red Light Therapy in Three Minutes

An electronic face mask that delivers advanced skin-enhancing benefits in less time than a skincare routine? Sign me up. That was my reaction when my TikTok FYP was flooded with skincare enthusiasts, experts, and everyone in between reviewing the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro. While it’s a pretty $455 penny, it’s also travel-sized and only requires three minutes daily to use, which makes it a stand-out device in the ever-growing beauty tool category.

Up to this point, the only beauty device I was using was the popular $169 Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand for my daily dose of red light therapy. While it is great for use while traveling, thanks to its compact size, it does require manual movement and only offers one type of light therapy. Being the skincare junkie I am, I wanted an LED face mask that was a bit more comprehensive and on par with in-office light therapy treatments, and the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro checked off all the boxes.

For starters, the product offers two major benefits: red light therapy to target wrinkles and blue light therapy to target acne and congested pores. The other major perk is the short time it takes to use. Each cycle is three minutes (I recommend cycling through all steps—including the third, which combines the two lights—for maximized use).

It’s also extremely user-friendly. Part of the reason I don’t use as many tools as I probably should is because they freak me out with complicated instructions. This product is easy to charge, easy to click on and off, and it comes in a small, lightweight travel bag.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro In addition to general use, the product is highly recommended for post-plastic surgery recovery and to expedite healing after some cosmetic procedures like microneedling. “The anti-inflammatory properties of red light can significantly enhance healing by reducing swelling and promoting tissue repair,” said Motykie Med Spa’s Dr. Gary Motykie, who has witnessed firsthand the benefits of light therapy. “This leads to more satisfactory surgical outcomes and quicker recovery times.” Buy At Dermstore $ 455 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 455

Of course, it’s essential to get clearance from your doctor if you're using the device post-procedure, but if you’re using the mask as a daily skincare tool, there are virtually no risks or side effects.

Since using the device, I’ve noticed a reduction in the fine lines around my eyes and overall redness, which are two main benefits of red light therapy. “The red light therapy component is particularly beneficial, as it stimulates collagen production and reduces inflammation. This is crucial for patients seeking to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and redness, achieving a smoother, more youthful complexion,” says Dr. Gary Motykie.

The mask is also equipped with blue light therapy, which is beneficial for targeting acne-causing and pore-clogging bacteria. “The blue light helps clear up existing breakouts and prevents new ones from forming,” the doctor says. “This dual-action device is also effective in improving overall skin texture and clarity, making it a great, versatile addition to any skincare regimen.”

Once I cycle through all three steps (I don’t have acne, but killing bacteria never hurts anyone), I top off my nighttime routine with my La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Serum, SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum, Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Moisturizer and Olivier Midy Éclat Midi Face Oil. Because the heat from the light therapy helps open my pores, my products can seep in a bit more effectively. Glazed donut skin activated!

