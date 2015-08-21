Dr. Dre Apologizes to ‘Women I’ve Hurt’

CHEAT SHEET
In a statement delivered to The New York Times on Friday, Dr. Dre apologized to “the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.” The rap artist alluded to his 1991 beating of female journalist Dee Barnes, who said this week he was trying to kill her. “Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life,” he wrote. Apple, where Dre works with his Beats headphones operation, also said “we have every reason to believe he has changed.”