Dr. Dre to Drop First Album in 16 Years

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Pitchfork
Dr. Dre is finally releasing a new album. After years of speculation about an unreleased project called “Detox,” the legendary producer said that Compton: a Soundtrack by Dr. Dre will come out exclusively on iTunes’ Apple Music on Aug. 7. The album is inspired by his work on the upcoming biopic Straight Outta Compton. All of the material for another planned album was allegedly scrapped. “I didn’t like it. It wasn’t good,” Dre said on his Beats 1 radio show. “The record, it just wasn’t good.… I worked my ass off on it, and I don’t think I did a good enough job.”