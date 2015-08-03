CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Dr. Dre to Drop First Album in 16 Years

    FORGOT ABOUT DRE

    © Danny Moloshok / Reuters

    Dr. Dre is finally releasing a new album. After years of speculation about an unreleased project called “Detox,” the legendary producer said that Compton: a Soundtrack by Dr. Dre will come out exclusively on iTunes’ Apple Music on Aug. 7. The album is inspired by his work on the upcoming biopic Straight Outta Compton. All of the material for another planned album was allegedly scrapped. “I didn’t like it. It wasn’t good,” Dre said on his Beats 1 radio show. “The record, it just wasn’t good.… I worked my ass off on it, and I don’t think I did a good enough job.”

    Read it at Pitchfork