This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Skincare Line Was Founded by a Holistic Plastic Surgeon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite her now infamous statement about her... uh... minimalist approach to sunscreen use in a Vogue YouTube video that went viral back in 2023, you can’t deny that Gwyneth Paltrow’s glowing and line-free (yet curiously and admirably unfrozen) is pretty flawless. I’m not here to add to the discourse on sunscreen use versus no sunscreen use circulating in the wellness sphere right now, though. I am here to tell you about GP’s longtime skin advisor’s incredible skincare line. Despite her controversial stance on SPF, I aspire to look as good as Paltrow when I’m her age—heck, even now... 20+ years her junior.

Naturally, when I discovered “Holistic Plastic Surgeon,” Dr. Julius Few’s nontoxic skincare brand, I had to try it for myself. For the record, not only is Dr. Few a close friend and business partner of Paltrow’s, but he’s also a renowned board-certified plastic surgeon in Los Angeles and Chicago and the founder of The Few Institute of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

“Gwyneth and I have been close friends for years—she actually coined the ‘Holistic Plastic Surgeon’ title for me,” Dr. Few told The Daily Beast. “We collaborated last summer to develop the Goop Beauty Youth-Boost Peptide Serum, an all-in-one serum that takes a 360-degree approach to target key signs of aging. The results are some of the most powerful we’ve ever seen with a topical treatment. It works beautifully for all ages, all skin tones, and all skin types.” Following the success of his partnership with Goop, the plastic surgeon decided it was time to launch his own line of clean, clinically-backed formulas based on his proprietary (and trademarked) stackable skincare method.

“I developed my ‘Stackable Treatments’ approach in 2010 when I created the method of combining three minimally-invasive treatments to mimic a facelift. Back then, that was considered heresy or malpractice, and I did the clinical work to show there was a way to do it. There’s a sequence, and you can get safe, reproducible results,” he said. After years of research and development, Dr. Few has fine-tuned his patented Stackable Treatments methodology, which allows patients to maximize the results of procedures at home via foolproof, easy-to-follow steps.

One of the first things I noticed was that Dr. Few’s Stackable Treatment method takes the guesswork out of deciphering which products—and in which order—to apply for maximum results. Even as someone who researches and tests skin-care products for a living, I still get confused about the order of steps and what active ingredients can and cannot be layered. Dr. Few’s streamlined skincare lineup makes it truly foolproof and helps even the most clueless or novice skincare consumer reap the maximum results from the routine with minimal effort and absolutely no overthinking. “To ensure you receive all the benefits, it’s important to use all treatments specified for morning and all for night, as they work synergistically when used together. In general, I recommend going from thin to thick after cleansing the skin with a dual-action Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser,” advised Dr. Few.

But it’s not just the ease of use that sets Dr. Few’s clinical-grade skincare products apart in the saturated aesthetics market. What really stands out about his line is that despite being clean, the products are equally as effective as some of my ‘dirty’ go-to’s, including my beloved formaldehyde-infused Biologique Recherche Lotion P50. The secret behind the clean, clinically-backed formulas is the plastic surgeon’s proprietary Hydrapep Botanical Complex, “a proprietary complex that blends skin-loving botanicals with state-of-the-art science.” This allows you to get results on par with prescription and clinical-grade formulas without endocrine-disrupting chemicals and toxins. Frankly, as someone who isn’t as committed to using exclusively clean products as I should be, I’m super impressed with these formulas—even if they weren’t nontoxic, they still outperform most of my former holy grail serums and elixirs in my bathroom beauty shelf.

Scroll through below to check out a few of my favorite Dr. Few skincare products below.

Stackable Treatment Core Four As Dr. Few mentioned, all of the products in his collection are formulated to be used together to maximize and accelerate their complexion-enhancing benefits. This one-and-done four-piece kit has everything you need for maintaining smooth, healthy skin. Buy At Dr. Few Skincare $ 425 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Clean Retinol Serum For those looking for a clean retinol with the same line-smoothing and pore-refining benefits as standard vitamin A products, this serum will not disappoint. Best of all? With this formula, I did not experience any of the usual side effects of retinol (peeling, dryness, and irritation). Buy At Dr. Few Skincare $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rejuvenating Eye + SPF 15 This de-puffing and fine-line-softening eye serum gives your orbital region an instant pick-me-up with added SPF protection. After just two weeks of using it daily, I noticed my crow’s feet looked much less pronounced. Buy At Dr. Few Skincare $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser The Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser gives your pores a deep clean, doubling as a face wash and a toner. I love the idea of two-in-one products, but often, they aren’t effective. This non-stripping cleanser does both tasks beautifully. Buy At Dr. Few Skincare $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Moisture Complete Sheer If you’re looking for a non-greasy summer moisturizer that won’t leave your skin looking like an oil slick, consider your search over. This lightweight, velvety moisturizer hydrates and nourishes the skin barrier without leaving behind any residue. Buy At Dr. Few Skincare $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: