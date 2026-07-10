Dr. Oz Drops Cringe ‘Squat’ Tutorial

Dr. Mehmet Oz attempted to show proper squatting form by posting a video in which he loses his balance performing what he calls a “super simple” exercise.

Oz, the 66-year-old administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, shared a “pro-tip” with his audience of 3.3 million X followers.

“Super simple: it’s called a squat. You’ve all heard of it,” he began, standing in what appeared to be his yard.

Oz prepares to show proper squatting form. Unfortunately, it wasn't textbook. X/DrOz

“But you’ve got to do squats the right way: don’t lean forward. You want to sit back like your bottom is about to touch the toilet seat,” was his choice of words.

“You’re to go back like that—touch,” he continued while demonstrating.

But on his way back to vertical, his center of gravity was too far behind him, causing him to flail his arms and take a few short steps backward to regain his balance.

He immediately tried again.

“Practice it. It will come natural,” he said during the second attempt, playing it safer this time and not going so far down.

In the video that Oz chose to post—despite his wobbly footing—he also advocated “walking briskly” as an activity that benefits the heart.

“If you can do that, you’ll do something very interesting besides strengthening your heart muscle. You’ll actually take your arteries, which is sort of like this big tube,” he said, knocking on a slide. “They’ll sometimes get rigid. You don’t want your arteries rigid. You want them flexible.”

Oz also demonstrated pull-ups on some monkey bars. Here, there was no issue.

Oz and Hegseth did some "tree pullups" in February. Screenshot/X/X/DrOz

The former television show host is now on the growing list of Trump administration officials who have posted videos of themselves working out—something the president himself has never really believed in, oddly.

At the top is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who, on the eve of war with Iran in February, shared a clip of his time exercising with service members at West Point. A few days prior, the 45-year-old former Fox News host bench pressed, with his son spotting.

Elsewhere in the administration, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 72, has proudly been showing off his workouts—while wearing jeans, which apparently he is used to after having gone hiking and then to the gym for many years.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wearing a pair of jeans as he works out alongside Pete Hegseth for their MAHA fitness challenge. Defense Department

Also, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, joined the trend alongside Kennedy in December at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. There, they had a pull-up competition in a roped-off section of the terminal.