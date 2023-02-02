Dr. Phil Hints at New Project Set to Air in Primetime
I’LL BE BACK
Dr. Phil isn’t done with television quite yet. The stalwart of daytime programming is planning a return to television as early as next year—and wants it to air in primetime. “I’m not moving on from television. I’m just moving on from daytime,” Dr. Phil, whose real name is Phil McGraw, told Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t talk about it yet because I’m about to close all the details of this, but I wanted to partner with a network, so I can do some things in primetime that really have significance,” he said, hinting that whatever shape the new project takes, he wants it to take on a more political valence. “[It’s] not just a show, but a whole approach to what’s going on in America right now,” McGraw said. “I’m very concerned with what’s going on in America right now. I’m concerned that the American family’s under attack, that our values are under attack, that the very concept of truth is under attack.” Despite the different approach he hopes to take, he also assured viewers that the show wouldn’t veer too much from the talk show format he helped to popularize. “It’s going to be Dr. Phil,” McGraw promised.