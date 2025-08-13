Television psychologist Phil McGraw lasted less than two days before getting political after telling The New York Times that he wasn’t qualified to do so.

McGraw attempted to avoid questions in an interview with the paper about his recent appearances alongside President Donald Trump and his ICE raid ridealongs by arguing, “I don’t think I’m qualified to talk about politics.”

In response to a question about legislation, he doubled down, replying, ”I don’t know! You’re making my point.”

Dr. Phil, who told The New York Times he "wasn't qualified" to discuss politics, campaigned for Donald Trump last year. ANGELA WEISS/Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Despite openly admitting his ignorance on all things political, McGraw took time out of the Monday episode of his podcast to criticize Texas Democrats who fled the state in order to prevent Republican redistricting efforts promoted by Trump. The proposed changes could deliver five additional seats to the GOP in next year’s midterms.

”Democrats are making a mockery of themselves and the system,” McGraw declared. ”Governor Abbott should arrest them all.”

”Even if you’re a hardcore Democrat, we can’t allow or reward this bad behavior. These people were elected to do a job, they have a responsibility, and if you don’t like redistricting, use the courts, use your vote, or do a better job to win elections,” he argued.

He continued, ”But don’t just run away. If you’re an elected leader, treat yourself and others with dignity and respect. Do your job. And to do your job, you have to be here. Be heard. Weigh in. Argue the point. And don’t be a hypocrite about it.”

In a statement on X explaining their decision to leave the state so as to prevent the House from forming a quorum that would allow it to vote, Texas House Democrats said, ”Breaking quorum is not a decision we take lightly. However, when Governor Abbott chooses to withhold critical flood relief in order to advance a partisan agenda at the request of Donald Trump, we are left with no choice.”

”He had ample opportunity to prioritize disaster recovery earlier in the session but instead chose to play political games.”

One State Representative, Donna Howard from Travis County, explained that Democrats were “doing everything we can to stop this sham of a map redrawing that is not about helping the people of this state—it’s a pure power grab from President Trump.”

”Abbott and the Republicans are apparently all too willing to bend the knee and do whatever he asks, despite the fact that this will actually harm the voters here in Texas.”

The Texas Senate voted to approve the redrawn map on Tuesday, despite the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus staging a walkout.