Fawning Dr. Phil Turns Trump Presser Into Boot-Licking Spectacle

President Donald Trump’s roundtable on the Texas floods drifted from disaster relief to flattery when he handed the mic to TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw.

Reflecting on the “collective consciousness” shared by the flood-hit communities of Kerr County, McGraw told Trump, “It’s so inspiring for you and the first lady to come here and share this and see the fiber of these communities. That’s why they rally around you and everything that you stand for here, from the border to the disasters.”

The former psychologist, a vocal Trump supporter who has frequently involved himself in the administration’s affairs, continued lavishing praise on the president for fulfilling what is generally considered an important part of the job.

Dr. Phil McGraw praises President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott look on. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s not just a photo op for you to be here,” the 74-year-old talk show host said. “People see your heart and believe in what you stand for and God bless you for coming here and doing this.”

“Thank you, that was really beautiful,” Trump, 79, replied. “I am glad I asked you to say a few words.”

Dr. Phil lives in Dallas, Texas, according to his talk show’s website. He reportedly also owns a $30 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

McGraw’s media company, Merit Street—which aired segments in June showing him accompanying agents on ICE raids in Los Angeles—filed for bankruptcy last week.

Trump gets distracted by Dr. Phil at his roundtable in Texas on the recent, tragic flood:



“Oh, there's Dr. Phil. Look at Dr. Phil. You're looking good.” pic.twitter.com/hB5RL88xSJ — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 11, 2025

Dr. Phil wasn’t the only one at the table to heap sycophantic admiration on the president, who made the trip to Texas to survey the aftermath of last week’s flash floods that killed at least 121 people. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were also in attendance at the Kerrville presser, as was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Your heart is evident for the people of Texas,” said Noem, who was revealed to have waited four days to sign off on crucial aid following the floods, despite having the time to ask her Instagram followers to pick their favorite painting of her on horseback. “By you coming here and spending the day and taking the time to spend so much time for the families—I’ve spoken with many of them for the last several days—they’re so grateful.”

Abbott followed suit, channeling the kind of ritualized praise that has become a hallmark of Trump’s cabinet meetings.

“I know you love Texas, and Texas loves you,” said the governor. “We appreciate you showing up and because of your swift and effective response, we’re better positioned to deliver on all those commitments [to rebuilding] than ever before.”

Dr. Phil, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Rep. Chip Roy, and Senator Ted Cruz in Kerrville, Texas. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In the days since the disaster, questions have emerged over whether there were adequate flood warnings and the potential impact of the administration’s government overhaul on preparedness and response efforts.