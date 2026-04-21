Draft-Dodging Trump, 79, Brags About How He Would Have Won Vietnam War in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump has made the stunning assertion that he would have led the U.S. to victory in the Vietnam War within weeks.

Speaking as his conflict with in the Middle East entered another day, the five-time draft dodger also declared he had “all the time in the world” to end the war with Iran and warned people not to rush him as peace talks resume in Islamabad.

“I would have won Vietnam, very quickly. I would have won Iraq in the same amount of time that we we’ve won here,” he told CNBC.

“I want to make a great deal, we have all the time in the world,” Trump added.

“We’ve done a great job and I don’t want to be rushed by people who are treasonous, as far as I’m concerned.”