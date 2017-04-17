Drake Accuses Country Club of Racial Profiling

CHEAT SHEET
Rapper and actor Drake is accusing staff members of a Southern California country club of racial profiling. “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling,” Drake wrote on Instagram, referring to the Madison Club in La Quinta, where he was reported to be staying during the annual Coachella music festival. Drake’s fans began immediately berating the country club online, writing negative reviews that used lyrics from Drake’s songs. “U Are Doing It All Wrong. Sooner Than Later you are gonna be Over and we are gon Feel No Ways about it,” one user wrote in a review on the Madison Club’s Facebook page.