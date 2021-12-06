Drake Disses Grammys, Withdraws His Two Nominations for ‘Certified Lover Boy’
NICE FOR WHAT?
Drake has stunningly withdrawn his Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” according to Variety.
The rapper’s shock decision was announced on Monday—the same day voting ballots were reportedly posted to Recording Academy members. The Daily Beast confirmed the decision was made by Drake and his team.
It’s still unclear what prompted the clear diss to the Grammys, as Variety previously reported that Drake had been “highly selective” with his submissions, which included Album of the Year.
Drake, who already has four Grammys, has long standing beef with the organization, including last year when he was outraged that R&B singer The Weeknd’s monster album After Hours and hit single “Blinding Lights” were snubbed.
“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards,” he said in an Instagram Story. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways.”