Drake, Future Part of $25M Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape at Concert

Rappers Drake and Future are named in a $25 million lawsuit filed by a woman who claims that their negligence partly led to her alleged rape at a 2016 concert in Nashville. The Bridgestone Arena, the touring companies behind the concert, and the company that provided security for the event—where Drake and Future headlined—are also named in the lawsuit. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed earlier this week, says she was approached by “a man associated with Bridgestone Arena” at the show before following him backstage after being told she was going to meet the performers. Instead, she says, the man—later identified as Leavy Johnson—pushed her to the ground and “violently assaulted her,” the lawsuit alleges. Johnson was reportedly later arrested by Nashville police and charged with rape over the incident. The woman says all those in charge of organizing the concert should have known that hiring Johnson would “pose an unreasonable risk to others” in light of the numerous warrants out for his arrest at the time.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10