Drake to Take a Break From Music for ‘Maybe a Year’ Due to Stomach Issues
TIME TO REST
Drake has announced that he will take a break from music, following the Friday drop of his new album, For All The Dogs. On his SiriusXM show Table for One on Friday, the hip-hop star said, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost.” He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems with my stomach for years. I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit… Maybe a year or something.” It’s not the first time Drake has announced a possible hiatus. In 2017, he told the Hollywood Reporter he intended “to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films.” Drake just released his latest music video, “8AM in Charlotte,” on Thursday, featuring his 5-year-old son Adonis. The video features Drake asking Adonis about his drawing: “And Daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy’s the goat?” Adonis responds, “Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat.”