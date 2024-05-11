Drake’s Security Tackles a THIRD Intruder at Toronto Home
GROUNDHOG DAY
Drake’s Toronto mansion was the target of yet another alleged criminal incident on Saturday, as his security team was forced to take down an alleged trespasser on the grounds outside the house, according to TMZ. Video and photos appeared to show the intruder on the lawn, lying on his side with his hands restrained behind his back. The intrusion was the third alleged criminal incident to take place on that property this week—an earlier trespasser was taken into custody by police on Wednesday. A day before that, the mansion was the site of a shooting that left a security guard hospitalized in serious condition. The house is featured on the cover art of a Kendrick Lamar diss track with several red pins superimposed on top of it, which resemble the pins that mark the homes of sex offenders on maps. (In the song, Lamar accuses Drake of sexually preying on underaged girls.) Cops who handled the earlier incidents at the mansion didn’t say whether they believed them to be related to the rap beef.