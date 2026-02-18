An alcoholic father who shot his daughter after arguing about President Donald Trump told police that his gun “just went off” when they confronted him after the shooting.

Lucy Harrison, 23, was shot by her father, Kris Harrison, 51, while she was visiting him at his home in Prosper, Texas, from her home in the U.K on Jan. 10, 2025.

In dramatic police body camera footage following the altercation, Harrison can be heard telling law enforcement that they were “talking about guns” when the gun went off.

“She said, ‘you got a gun?’ I said, yes, I got it out and it just went off and she stood there like, as I pulled it out. It went off,” he said, according to body camera footage obtained by the Daily Beast.

Cheshire Coroner’s Court

“I put it on the bed straight away. It was in the bedside cabinet. In a locked box, and we took it out to look, and just as I picked it up, it went off,” he continued.

Other people in the house at the time can be seen pacing around behind Kris as he tries to explain away what happened. Lucy’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, who accompanied her on the trip to Texas, is seen with his hands on his head as Harrison talks to the cops.

Prosecutors in Collin County failed to secure an indictment against Kris after a grand jury heard that his gun accidentally fired when he “lifted it to show her.”

In the U.K., however, unexpected deaths, even those that happen abroad, are investigated by special courts in hearings known as inquests.

Lucy Harrison's mother Jane Coates her friend Ella Gowing, and her boyfriend Sam Littler, all photographed above, attended the inquest. Eleanor Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Littler testified in the Cheshire Coroner’s Court earlier this month about the circumstances leading up to Lucy being shot.

While Lucy and her father were discussing Trump, Littler said Lucy had asked him, “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?”

He dismissed her question and said he had two other daughters living in their home, so it would not upset him too much. Littler said that Lucy grew “quite upset” with her father’s answer and went upstairs.

Just before the young couple was set to leave for the airport to go back to the U.K., Littler said Kris took her by the hand and led her into his bedroom. Littler said he then heard a loud bang and heard Kris scream for his wife.

Lucy and her father, Kris Harrison. Facebook

Kris did not appear before the Cheshire Coroner’s Court, but sent a written statement in his defense saying, “As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

“I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss—a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused,” his statement continued.

Kris, who has been to rehab for his alcohol use, also told the court that he had relapsed that day and had drunk nearly an entire bottle of white wine.

Last week, the Cheshire Coroner’s Court ruled that Lucy died unlawfully.

In her ruling, senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish said Kris was a “secret drinker” and was teasing Lucy with his loaded gun when he fatally shot her.

“His actions have killed his own daughter and in the cold light of day,” the ruling stated. “It is hoped that he now recognizes the risk he posed to her life in circumstances in which he had no experience of guns, had undertaken no training, and had never fired a gun.”

Lucy Harrison has argued with her father over his support for Donald Trump. Facebook

Lucy’s mother Jane Coates hailed the English court’s finding.