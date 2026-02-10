Woman Shot Dead by Father After Arguing About Donald Trump

A British woman was shot dead by her father last year after the pair had argued about President Donald Trump earlier that day.

Lucy Harrison, 23, was fatally shot on Jan. 10, 2025 while visiting her father, Kris Harrison, in suburban Dallas at his home in Prosper, Texas. Harrison moved to the U.S. when Lucy was a child.

Prosper police originally investigated her death as a possible case of manslaughter, but a criminal case in Texas was not brought after a grand jury in Collin County opted not to indict him. Her death is being investigated in Cheshire Coroner’s Court in England.

In court on Tuesday, her boyfriend Sam Littler spoke of disturbing details related to Lucy and her father’s “big argument” regarding then-president-elect Trump.

Littler had traveled with Lucy to Texas for the trip during the holidays last year. He noted Kris had previously been to rehab for alcohol abuse issues, and that Lucy would often get upset with her father over his gun ownership.

Lucy Harrison Cheshire Constabulary

On the morning of the shooting, Littler said Lucy had asked her father, “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” while they were discussing Trump.

Kris responded that he had two other daughters living in their home, so it would not upset him very much. Littler recalled that Lucy grew “quite upset” with that response and went upstairs.

The father and daughter were arguing about the president before she was fatally shot. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Later that day, just before Littler and Lucy were supposed to leave for the airport to head back to the U.K., Kris took Lucy by the hand and led her to his bedroom. Littler said he heard a loud bang, and then 15 seconds later heard Kris scream for his wife, Heather.

“I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” Littler said.

Kris did not attend the inquiry in court, but said in a statement sent to the court that he had relapsed on the day of Lucy’s fatal shooting and had drunk nearly an entire bottle of white wine.

Kris claims that he and Lucy were watching a news segment on gun crime when he asked his daughter if she would like to see his gun. He said they went into his bedroom so he could show her his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

“As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” Kris’s statement to the court said.

The Daily Beast contacted police in Prosper and Cheshire for comment.

In a statement, Lucy’s family described her as having a “huge capacity to love and be loved.”