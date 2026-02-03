Jill Biden’s Trumpy Ex-Husband Charged With Wife’s Murder

Former first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in their home late last year.

Linda Stevenson was found unresponsive after police in New Castle County, Delaware, were called to investigate a “domestic dispute” at the Stevensons’ home around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2025.

Bill Stevenson is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

Bill Stevenson was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of his 64-year-old wife Linda Stevenson. New Castle County Police

The cause of Linda’s death remains unknown. Life-saving measures were attempted, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Audio from the police dispatch from the scene mentioned “cardiac arrest,” according to a TMZ report at the time.

Linda Stevenson’s obituary states that she “passed away unexpectedly.” It makes no mention of her husband.

She had been married to Bill Stevenson for nearly 40 years at the time of her death.

Jill Biden, 74, was married to Bill Stevenson, 77, for five years, separating in 1974, and getting legally divorced a year later in 1975. She married then-Senator Joe Biden two years later in 1977.

Jill Biden married Joe Biden two years after her divorce. Joe Biden's first wife died in a car accident in 1972. Rick Maiman/Rick Maiman

Bill Stevenson had claimed to be at one time a supporter of Joe Biden’s political career, but he alleged that Jill Biden had an affair with the future president towards the end of their marriage.

He said that in 1974, he drove from Delaware to New Jersey to pay Bruce Springsteen ahead of his appearance at the student bar he founded at the University of Delaware, The Stone Balloon.

“I asked Jill to go with me and she said no—she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly,” he told the Daily Mail in 2020.

“Then one of her best friends told me she thought Joe and Jill were getting a little too close. I was surprised that she came to me,” he added.

He told the outlet that one saving grace of his divorce from Jill Biden was that it allowed him to meet his next wife, Linda.

“I’m not bitter because, if it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she’s the greatest thing in my life,” he told the outlet at the time.

Bill Stevenson said he voted for former President Barack Obama, when Biden was Obama’s vice president, in 2008 and 2012, but he grew critical of Biden over time.

Stevenson said he voted for the Obama-Biden ticket twice. NBC NewsWire/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge

In 2023, he called President Donald Trump a “president that I love and respect,” and claimed the “Biden crime family” was targeting Trump due to several criminal investigations into Trump at the time.

Bill Stevenson had also been critical of Jill Biden during the waning days of the Biden presidency before Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.