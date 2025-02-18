Dramatic Video Shows Delta Flight Explosion Moments Before Flipping Upside Down
A dramatic video shows the moments before a regional Delta flight crashed, sparking a fireball at Toronto airport and flipping upside down. The video obtained by TMZ, shows Delta Flight 4819 approaching Toronto Pearson Airport. Things appear normal as it approaches the runway, but when the wheels touch the ground, it hits the ground heavily, and the plane rapidly pivots to the right. Two small explosions can be seen near the engines and the left wing raises into the air as the right wing appears to hit the ground. A large black cloud then shoots upwards as the aircraft moves to the left of the screen. The 80 passengers and crew in the CRJ900 aircraft were left “hanging like bats” after the incident, which is being investigated by Canada’s transportation safety board. All people on board survived the crash, and 18 people were taken to hospital.
