Dressbarn Going Out of Business, Shutting Down All 650 Stores

Women’s clothing chain Dressbarn is going out of business, with plans to shutter all 650 locations. “This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” the company’s chief financial officer said in a statement. The store’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, did not announce a specific timeline for the store closures. The decision will have no effect on other affiliated brands, including Lane Bryant and Ann Taylor, the company said Tuesday.