Drew Barrymore Deletes Apology Video After More Criticism

Read it at Variety
Drew Barrymore has deleted a video she made to justify—and apologize for—her decision to resume production on her talk show during the writers strike. The tearful clip posted after Barrymore was branded a scab drew mockery and criticism; among those pushing back were fellow actors such as Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Bradley Whitford, Variety reports. The Writers Guild of America has said that Barrymore is violating strike rules by coming back, while the Screen Actors Guild has backed her up.