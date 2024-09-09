Drew Barrymore Insists Oprah Loved Their Touchy-Feeling Talk

Drew Barrymore kicked off the fifth season of her eponymous talk show on Monday by confronting head-on her controversial hands-on approach to interviewing. The star, who was criticized for caressing Oprah Winfrey during a 2023 appearance on the program, said the television legend did not mind Barrymore getting up close and personal.

“[Winfrey] said, like, ‘I wish Stedman would touch me like that,’” Barrymore revealed, referring to Winfrey’s longterm partner. “She was so nice about it. And if a guest starts telling me that [they’re bothered], I will back off,” she told the audience, a claim then confirmed by Gayle King, Winfrey’s best friend, who appeared on the season premiere.

Social media users called Barrymore “cringe” and “creepy” after the actress cupped Winfrey’s hand and held it under her chin while stroking her arm, and at one point placed her hand on the media mogul's leg during their on-air conversation. Despite internet speculation Winfrey described Barrymore’s petting as “endearing.”

Barrymore was also slammed by viewers in April after holding Vice President Kamala Harris’ hand and referring to her as “Momala” during an interview. The audience had a similar reaction when the actress cuddled up with Brooke Shields on her show prompting Jimmy Fallon to accuse Barrymore of “spooning” the supermodel.

After years of “embarrassing” backlash for being touchy-feely, the actress vowed to “try to practice physical distance,” which she said was not her “strong point.” But, on Monday, Barrymore admitted “I don’t know if I can break the habit, either.”