Drew Barrymore Under Fire for Reviving Show During Strike
WOOPS
Drew Barrymore has posted a statement on Instagram saying that she will be returning to her talk show despite the ongoing WGA strike. The statement comes just four months after the talk show host announced that she would stand in solidarity with the strike, and would not be hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards live. According to Cracked, the WGA plans to begin picketing at the CBS Broadcast Center before the The Drew Barrymore Show returns to air. The fourth season of the talk show will premiere on September 18th, but the writers on Barrymore’s team will not be present as they continue the WGA strike. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind,” Barrymore wrote in her statement. “Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”