Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker Arrested at NYFW: Report

The alleged stalker arrested last month outside Drew Barrymore’s Hamptons home was again taken into custody last Friday—this time after busting into a dressing room at a New York Fashion Week show while demanding to see “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson. Court documents cited by TMZ reveal that Chad Michael Busto accosted several models and makeup artists at the event, which was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard—while repeatedly saying things like “I want to marry Emma Watson” and “Let me speak to Emma Watson.” It remains unclear whether Watson was even at the show in question. Busto was ultimately charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and another two counts of trespassing, TMZ reported.