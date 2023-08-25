Alleged Stalker Ordered to Wear Tracker, Stay Away From Drew Barrymore
AT ARM’S LENGTH
The fan who was arrested for stalking after accosting Drew Barrymore at an on-stage event in New York has been ordered to stay away from the actress and wear a tracking device for 60 days, according to ABC 7 New York. Earlier this week, Chad Michael Busto tried to talk to Barrymore during an interview with Renee Rapp, but was promptly removed. He wasn’t detained until the following day, when police discovered he had been going door-to-door searching for Barrymore’s $6 million Long Island farmhouse. Busto pleaded not guilty to his misdemeanor stalking charge in Southampton Town Justice Court on Friday morning and was released without bail. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Busto has a long criminal history going back at least two decades, including arrests for burglary, indecent exposure, making lewd comments to children, and fighting with Trader Joes staff. His next court date is Sept. 12.