Drew Barrymore’s Host Invite Yanked by National Book Awards
SOLIDARITY FOREVER
The National Book Awards kicked Drew Barrymore to the curb on Tuesday, yanking her invitation to host this year’s ceremony just a day after her talk show resumed taping despite the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the organization said in a pointed statement. “In light of the announcement that ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.” Barrymore was announced as the Nov. 15 show’s host in July. While the talk show’s resumption does not technically violate the rules of the actors’ strike, Barrymore has at least three writers on her staff who are currently striking for better conditions, according to the Associated Press.