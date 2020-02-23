Drew Carey on Slain Ex-Fiancée: ‘I Was Still So in Love’

CHEAT SHEET
    Drew Carey wept on his Sirius XM show as he spoke about his slain ex-fiancée, sex therapist Amie Harwick, and said he is so grief-stricken he might have to skip the next two episodes. Harwick, 38, was allegedly strangled by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse and then plunged to her death from a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills home a week ago. The Price Is Right host called Harwick “a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did” and said they had a warm relationship even after they broke off their 2018 engagement. “I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back,” he told listeners.

