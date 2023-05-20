Drew Carey Will Pick Up Dinner Tabs for Striking Writers

Drew Carey is picking up the tab for striking movie and TV writers, offering to pay for food at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner in Los Angeles. In a tweet, the host of The Price is Right and Whose Line Is It Anyway? said strikers who can show a Writers Guild of America union card get their dine-in meal for free—tip included. The offer will last until the strike ends. It’s not Carey’s first time footing the bill for writers on strike; he also bought lunch for strikers during the 2007-2008 writers strike.