Driver Flees After Plowing Over Cyclists

At least five bicyclists were killed and an additional four were injured Tuesday when they were hit by a car in Kalamazoo, Michigan. At least one of the injured victims remained in critical condition early Wednesday. The vehicle hit them from behind, and the driver tried to flee on foot, several local outlets report.
Officials said the man who hit the group of weekly cyclists is 50 years old and from western Michigan, but his identity hasn’t been made public. He was driving a pickup truck when he smashed into the group, sending many flying and heavily damaging his own vehicle. Police said he was found quickly after fleeing and taken into custody. His charges have not yet been announced.