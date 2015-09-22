Drug CEO to Lower Prices After Outcry

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Martin Shkreli, the CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, is reportedly going to lower the cost of prescription drug Daraprim after a public outcry Monday. The drug commonly used to treat life-threatening parasitic infections has jumped in price to $750 per tablet, from $13.50 after being acquired by Shkreli's company. Shkreli defended the price increase in an interview with Bloomberg Monday. “At the end of the day, the price per course of treatment—to save your life—was only $1,000," Shkreli said. Daraprim is still underpriced relative to its peers."