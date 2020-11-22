CHEAT SHEET
Drugged-Up U.S. Pork Triggers Massive Taiwan Protest
SIDE OF PORK
Thousands of people took to the streets of the Taiwan capital Taipei on Sunday demanding that a decision to allow U.S. pork imports be reversed, according to the Associated Press. The long-standing ban that has been in place for years was put in place due to food-safety issues because many American hog farmers use the drug Ractopamine to produce leaner swine. The ban was overturned in August and expected to come into effect in January. The drug is also banned in the European Union.