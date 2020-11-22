CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Drugged-Up U.S. Pork Triggers Massive Taiwan Protest

    SIDE OF PORK

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ann Wang/Reuters

    Thousands of people took to the streets of the Taiwan capital Taipei on Sunday demanding that a decision to allow U.S. pork imports be reversed, according to the Associated Press. The long-standing ban that has been in place for years was put in place due to food-safety issues because many American hog farmers use the drug Ractopamine to produce leaner swine. The ban was overturned in August and expected to come into effect in January. The drug is also banned in the European Union.

    Read it at Associated Press