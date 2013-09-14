Drunk American Feels Bad After Stealing Cat

Read it at Mirror
Drunken nights aren't what they used to be. An American posted a Craigslist ad the morning after "accidentally stealing" a cat. The post says that the person picked up the animal on the way home, thinking that it was a stray, but discovered the cat's collar with its name on in the following morning. The ad, which describes the cat as "frisky" and with "very sleepy eyes," closes with: "If Django belongs to you I would like to give him back… And sorry for stealing him." Almost makes up for it.