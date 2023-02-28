Drunk Elephant’s Two Best-Selling Creams Are Coming in Refillable Pods

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite being blessed with a career that allows me to constantly try new beauty products, if you’ve peered into my medicine (OK, skincare cabinet) during the past three years, you’d find my trio of tried-and-trues that stay in my lineup no matter what else I’m sampling: Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50 1970 Toner, SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum, and Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream. To be fair, I love a lot of Drunk Elephant’s products—and not just because of its superb formulas that make clinical-level actives actually fun, but also because the brand cares about other important things aside from skin health—namely, the planet.

All of the vegan and cruelty-free brand’s packaging is already recyclable and comes with foolproof instructions detailing how to recycle them, but Drunk Elephant’s latest launch takes its eco-forward initiatives even further. Today, the brand announced on Instagram that it will be expanding its sustainability efforts with the launch of cute AF “refillable, reusable, and relovable” pods for its two best-selling creams: my favorite, the aforementioned Protini Cream, and my second favorite, the Lala Retro Whipped Cream on March 15.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream Refillable Pod My go-to lightweight gel-cream is brimming with firming, plumping, and line-erasing proteins, peptides, and growth factors that will give you younger-looking skin in a few weeks. I love how non-greasy the formula is, too—it leaves the skin feeling hydrated but never leaves behind a filmy residue. It’s great for all skin types, but I especially love it for my oily to combination skin for this reason. Buy At Drunk Elephant $ 60 Buy At Sephora $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer For those with dry skin, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer is the perfect follow-up to the Protini Cream. The ceramide-infused whipped moisturizer is formulated to help revive stressed skin by strengthening the skin barrier and fortifying its acid mantle. The cream is also infused to with five African oils and omega fatty acids, which help combat signs of aging while locking in moisture and protecting the skin against environmental stressors. Buy At Drunk Elephant $ 60 Buy At Sephora $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

These K-cup-like pods are super easy to use: Remove the cap, unscrew the pump, remove the empty inner jar, and insert the refill pod into the outer jar. Then remove the film seal and screw the pump back on, and you’re good to go! Recycling the refillable pods is just as simple as getting started—take off the cap, unscrew the pump from the white jar, and recycle the cap, pod, and jar. That’s it!

You’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to get your hands on your refill, but if you haven’t already invested in one of the original bottles of these two game-changing creams, it’s time to give your skin the (planet-friendly) treat it deserves.

