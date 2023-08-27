Drunk ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Arrested After Stealing a Bag of Chips: Report

CHEAT SHEET
    Cast members Jason Earles (L), Emily Osment (C) and Mitchell Musso (R) attend the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles April 2, 2009.

    Phil McCarten/Reuters

    Mitchell Muso, the actor known for playing Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, was arrested Saturday in Texas after a blow-up that allegedly began when he attempted to steal a bag of potato chips. According to TMZ, police were called to a hotel in Rockwall, Texas, after a confrontation between an intoxicated man and staff who were demanding he pay for “a snack of the potato variety” that he had apparently stolen from a food market. When police arrived they met Muso outside the hotel and deemed him under the influence. He was taken into custody when police learned he had a number of outstanding traffic warrants. According to TMZ he faces charges of public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice. He is reportedly being released on a $1,000 bond.

