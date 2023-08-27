Drunk ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Arrested After Stealing a Bag of Chips: Report
HORROR HANGOVER
Mitchell Muso, the actor known for playing Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, was arrested Saturday in Texas after a blow-up that allegedly began when he attempted to steal a bag of potato chips. According to TMZ, police were called to a hotel in Rockwall, Texas, after a confrontation between an intoxicated man and staff who were demanding he pay for “a snack of the potato variety” that he had apparently stolen from a food market. When police arrived they met Muso outside the hotel and deemed him under the influence. He was taken into custody when police learned he had a number of outstanding traffic warrants. According to TMZ he faces charges of public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice. He is reportedly being released on a $1,000 bond.