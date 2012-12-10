CHEAT SHEET

    J’ACCUSE

    DSK Accuser Poised to Sign Deal

    Seth Wenig / AP Photo

    The hotel maid who accused DSK of sexually assaulting her may sign a multimillion-dollar settlement package Monday. The deal would bring an end to Nafissatou Diallo’s civil suit against the once-unstoppable Dominique Strauss-Kahn. An interpreter has been ordered for Diallo, but DSK himself will not be at the settlement, according to an official from the Bronx Supreme Court. The criminal charges that first arose from Diallo’s accusations were eventually dropped by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

