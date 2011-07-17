DSK Allegedly Bedded Three Women: Report

Read it at New York Post
A French magazine claims that former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn reportedly had sex with three women on the same weekend he was accused of assaulting a hotel maid. An unnamed friend of Anne Sinclair, Strauss-Kahn’s wife, was quoted in Le Point magazine saying that DSK bedded three lovers to "blow off steam" before the French presidential race. And according to The Sunday Times of London, Sinclair told friends that DSK was never violent with anyone, and seduced his lovers only with his charm.