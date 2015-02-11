DSK Allegedly Took Prostitute to IMF

On the second day of his trial in France, more details of former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s lurid sex life were revealed. Apparently, in addition to sex parties, Strauss-Kahn allegedly brought a prostitute with him to IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. Strauss-Kahn has denied that he knew the women were prostitutes. He claims that paying for sex would be too risky for the head of the IMF, which was busy “saving the world from an unprecedented” financial crisis.