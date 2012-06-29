DSK and His Wife Separate

CHEAT SHEET
Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his long-suffering wife Anne Sinclair have separated after twenty years of marriage, a source close to the couple told Reuters. The rift between the disgraced former French finance minister and Sinclair, an editor for the Huffington Post, was first reported by the magazine Closer. “He’s in a bad way. It’s very sad,” a source told Reuters. “He’s mostly just at home on his own while Anne is out and about with her new job. He’s shunned by everybody.” Strauss-Kahn’s legal troubles continue to mount as he fights against allegations that he participated in a prostitution ring.