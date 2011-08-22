DSK Case Nears Dismissal

CHEAT SHEET
When’s the next flight to Paris? Prosecutors are expected Tuesday to drop all charges against Dominique Strauss-Kahn. According to the New York Post, his accuser, Nafissatou Diallo, had told more lies than previously indicated. The Post says lies include statements she made after she was caught on tape talking about a potential payoff and also having sex the night before the incident—which could explain redness her lawyers argued was evidence of the assault. The alleged mistruths will be detailed in court Tuesday. "There are going to be bombshells," one source tells the Post.