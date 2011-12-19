DSK’s Wife Named Woman of the Year

It was a battle between Anne Sinclair and Christine Lagarde, and perhaps this is a sign of how women are viewed in France. Sinclair, Dominique Strauss-Kahn's wife, was named the woman of the year in a CSA/Terrafemina poll of 1,005 adults, conducted by phone between Dec. 6 and 7. The former TV presenter and art heiress stood by her husband, the former chief of the International Monetary Fund, while he battled rape charges in New York that were eventually dropped. Her score of 25 percent beat out the 24 percent support for Lagarde, who left the job of finance minister to succeed DSK at the IMF. Interestingly, women voted for Sinclair 31 percent to Lagarde's 21 percent, while men supported Lagarde 28 percent to 19 percent. The Green Party's 2012 presidential hopeful Eva Joly, who earned 11 percent of the vote, said picking Sinclair showed France has "a sad image of womanhood" and that she was "no role model for women."
