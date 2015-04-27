Dubya Questions Lifting Iran Sanctions

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
In a rare public appearance, former President George W. Bush argued against lifting sanctions on Iran in pursuit of a nuclear deal, The New York Times reported Sunday. At a spring meeting with the Republican Jewish Coalition, Bush said he would not criticize President Obama’s effort to destroy the self-proclaimed Islamic State, but worried that lifting sanctions against Iran would risk the U.S. losing leverage. Bush also said when leading the U.S., “you gotta mean it” when taking hard lines, and that the country’s enemies and allies should know where an American leader stands. The former president also broached his brother’s potential run for the White House along with the other “good candidates” in the Republican field.