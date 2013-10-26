‘Duck Dynasty’ Scarecrow Randomly Appears

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Cherokee Tribune
After a scarecrow modeled after Uncle Si from TV’s Duck Dynasty went missing in the town of Ball Ground, Georgia, last week, a new version was mysteriously returned to its post—and no one is sure how or who put it back there. A sign that reads “I’m back, Jack!” is now situated next to the resurrected scarecrow. The original one—which took four people to build—was burned to ashes by a teen. It’s still unclear whether it was that teen who replaced the scarecrow. “(It was) a random act of kindness. It could be any number of things,” the city clerk said.