‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Discovers 45-Year-Old Daughter From 1970s Affair
Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has revealed that he recently discovered he has a 45-year-old daughter from a past affair. “It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love,” he said Thursday on his podcast Unashamed. “As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about.” A woman named Phyliss wrote to Al Robertson, Phil’s son, saying that a genetic test had indicated Phil may be her father. Robertson took a corresponding test that returned a match of 99.9 percent. The reality star has admitted to having multiple affairs since marrying his wife in 1966. Jep Robertson, another of Phil’s sons, expressed enthusiasm for the development: “I was so excited. It was to me like a dream come true.”