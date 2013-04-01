Dueling Saxes In NYC Subway
It's underground musical mayhem like you've never heard before. As one saxophonist lays down the funky bassline to Michael Jackson's 'Billy Jean,' an unexpected (and brilliantly talented) compadre joins him with a rocking solo, much to the delight of the train's passengers.
It's underground musical mayhem like you've never heard before. As one saxophonist lays down the funky bassline to Michael Jackson's 'Billy Jean,' an unexpected (and brilliantly talented) compadre joins him with a rocking solo, much to the delight of the train's passengers.