DUI Sequel for David Koechner of ‘Anchorman’ & ‘The Office’

Actor David Koechner was arrested in Ohio for drinking and driving last week, five months after he was busted for a DUI in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Koechner, 59, who is best known for supporting roles in The Office and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, was allegedly spotted swerving on the road and pulled over by cops who said they smelled booze on his breath. In the earlier incident, California authorities charged Koechner with driving under the influence and hit-and-run, two misdemeanors.