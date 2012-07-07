Duke-Led Board Ousted CEO

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
It was a matter of utility. The ouster of former Progress CEO Bill Johnson from the top job at Duke Energy caused an uproar on Friday. Now it seems Johnson’s ejection came as the result of a boardroom coup led by Jim Rogers, who was chief executive at Duke before the two energy giants merged – a $26 billion deal that closed on Monday. A former director at Progress penned an acid letter to the Wall Street Journal in which he said that not “a single director of Progress would have voted for this transaction as structured with the knowledge that the CEO of Duke, Jim Rogers, would remain as CEO of the combined company.” Johnson lasted only one day on the job.