‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Belfast’ Lead Oscar Noms, Kristen Stewart Surprises
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...
In the early hours of Tuesday, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and comedian Leslie Jordan announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, set to be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jane Campion’s moody Western The Power of the Dog lead the nominees with 12, while Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama Belfast received 10 nods each. Kristen Stewart in Best Actress and Jessie Buckley in Best Supporting Actress surprised, receiving their first Oscar nominations for Spencer and The Lost Daughter, respectively. Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Benedict Cumberbatch are among those who will duke it out in Best Actor, while the animated documentary Flee, the moving tale of a gay Afghan immigrant, made history, receiving nominations for Best Animated Film, Dest Documentary, and Best International Film. There will reportedly be an assortment of star hosts for the ABC-broadcasted event.