Dunham Makes Ad for Obama

Lena Dunham lost her virginity to Barack Obama—voting virginity, that is. The Girls star talks all about it, too, in a new ad stumping for the president called “Your First Time.” Dunham talks about casting her ballot for Obama in a clip that’s chock full of innuendos: “Your first time shouldn’t be just with anybody. You want to do it with a great guy.” She then explains why Obama’s policies are good for young women, and talks about why she cast her vote for the president. Conservatives are predictably hot and bothered over the maybe-a-little-edgy ad, calling it “disgusting” and “a new low” for Obama.