Dunkin’ Donuts Drops ‘Donuts’ From Its Name

The iconic coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ Donuts announced Tuesday that it will drop the second half of its name, and will re-brand officially as “Dunkin’” in January 2019. Business Insider reports that this change comes even after the chain tested the rebrand in more than 50 stores last year and faced significant backlash from customers. The name change is only one of many updates the brand has made from its blue-collar beginnings: new stores will now feature taps with drinks like nitro cold brew, regular cold brew, and green tea. “Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customers,” Dunkin’ Brands CEO David Hoffmann said in a statement cited by Business Insider. “From our next-generation restaurants, to our menu innovation, on-the-go ordering and value offerings, all delivered at the speed of Dunkin’, we are working to provide our guests with great beverages, delicious food and unparalleled convenience.” But fear not, donut fans—despite dropping “Donuts” from its name, Dunkin’ still plans to serve its (formerly) eponymous pastries.
