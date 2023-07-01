CHEAT SHEET
Dutch Race Car Driver Dies After Crash on Wet Track in Belgium
Formula Regional European Championship have confirmed that 18-year-old Dutch driver Dilano van ’t Hoff died following a crash at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. A shocking video of the crash, which occurred during rainy conditions, was posted on social media showing the teenager losing control of his car before another driver collided with him.Van ’t Hoff was in his second full season racing in FRECA. A moment of silence was held on the grid in Austria ahead of the F2 race following the news. F1 chief Stefano Domenicali led tributes to the young star. “We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport,” he wrote.