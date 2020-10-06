Dutch Gynecologist Used Own Sperm to Father 17 Children Without Telling Parents: Hospital
IN THE DARK
A deceased Dutch gynecologist inseminated at least 17 women who thought they were receiving sperm from anonymous donors, hospital officials in the Netherlands said Tuesday. From 1981 to 1993, Jan Wildschut worked at what is now Zwolle’s Isala Hospital, where he performed the procedures. “From a moral perspective, Isala finds it unacceptable that a gynecologist-fertility doctor was both practitioner and sperm donor,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that the medical facility was not aware Wildschut had used his own sperm on patients in the medical center’s artificial insemination program at the time. Authorities have created a program for people conceived through the program to check if Wildschut is their biological father.